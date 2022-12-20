Mary J Blige Announces New BET Talk Show “The Wine Down,” With “Much More To Come” 

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Mary. J Blige will have “real conversations” with “the hottest, most outspoken” celebs in their field over a glass of wine on her new show.

Mary J. Blige is launching a new venture after signing a deal with BET with a new talk show on the way alongside a host of other projects.

The new deal reportedly comes via Blue Butterfly, the film, television, and digital content company founded by the soul songstress in 2019.

And it’s not just the BET partnership, as Blue Butterfly also has a first-look scripted TV deal with Lionsgate Television.

The first BET show is an unscripted talk show series called “The Wine Down.” Mary J. Blige will host and executive-produce the new show, currently in production.

According to Deadline, the series “will bring together the hottest, most outspoken, highly sought-after people in entertainment, sports, social media, and politics” for “raw, provocative, insightful, and real conversations” over wine.

Mary J. Blige Says The Talk Show Is First Of “Multiple” BET Projects

While the guests are yet to be announced the Queen of Hip-Hop Soul has an A-List roster of celebrity friends to call on. Mary J. Blige also has her own wine label Sun Goddess, which guests might be sipping on during the episodes.

“BET has been one of my biggest supporters throughout my career,” the “Just Fine” singer said in a statement. “Being able to now create together, for them to be so supportive of my vision for the type of content I will create, is something I am grateful and excited for. We already have multiple projects in the works and there is much more to come.”

Connie Orlando, EVP of Specials, Music Programming & Music Strategy, recognized what Mary J. Blige brings to the table, adding:

“Throughout her legendary career, Mary has blazed trails to become a global superstar. With Blue Butterfly, Mary develops awe-inspiring stories of the Black experience while uniquely using music to set the foundation. Mary has been a vital part of the BET family and we are eager to see our partnership flourish through this partnership.”