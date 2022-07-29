Mary J. Blige Says She Will Destroy Anyone Who Tries To Take Away Her Happiness 

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Mary J. Blige said she will “f*ck anybody up” if they try to take away the happiness she found after finally getting over her divorce.

Mary J. Blige is at a stage in her life where she’s feeling amazing, and she’s not going to allow anyone to stop her from being happy.

The undisputed Queen of Hip-Hop Soul has continued to rack up the accolades in 20002, four decades into her illustrious career in the industry. She was named one of the 100 Most Influential People in the World by Time magazine earlier this year. Earlier that month, Mary J. Blige was honored with the 2002 Icon Award at the Billboard Music Awards.

However, it has taken a long time for Mary to overcome the trauma of her divorce from her ex-husband Kendu Isaacs after they separated in 2016. The couple had an acrimonious split; she accused him of having an affair, and their divorce was finalized two years later.

She recently revealed how the divorce left her so broke she couldn’t afford to keep a roof over her head. She explained to Angie Martinez, back in February, that her song “Rent Money,” with Dave East, was about the financial hardship she suffered during the divorce.

Mary J. Blige On Loving Herself

Now in a new interview with the NYC radio icon on the IRL podcast, Mary J. Blige admitted wanting to find love, but strictly on her terms.

“Now I want love, but love for me first,” she said. “The love for Mary, I found it. And I’ll f### anybody up that tries to take it away from me. Because it’s so real and so good, and I worked for it, and I earned it. And I keep having to work on it every single day — and it’s a job, it’s a real job.”

Later in the interview Mary J. Blige recalled how far she’s come, explaining that she always disliked herself growing up. “I hated the sound of my voice, and I’d be like, ‘Ugh, that’s me?’ Now, it’s like, ‘I need to hear that again.’ It’s a miracle,” she said before breaking out into a laugh. Check out the interview below.