Mary J. Blige Boots Quickly Sell Out Despite Fan Uproar Over Price

Mary J. Blige teamed with an Italian designer to release expensive boots, but the price didn’t affect the sales.

Customers were willing to pay well over $1,000 for Mary J. Blige’s long-awaited line of boots. The Queen of Hip-Hop Soul partnered with designer Giuseppe Zanotti to release “The Mary Boot,” which sold out in 24 hours.

The sellout was notable since some fans initially complained about the price tag. The boots were sold for $1,295 on the Giuseppe Zanotti website.

“Born from the collaboration between iconic Italian designer, Giuseppe Zanotti, and multihyphenate award-winning artist, Mary J. Blige, The Mary Boot encapsulates the unique and celebrated styles of both talents,” the designer touted in a description of the boots. “Statement boots have long been associated as a signature of Mary’s style and through this collaboration, using striking and innovative design, fine materials, and attention to detail, the two have come together to make the Must Have style of the season. Discover the look inspired by the custom boots worn by the singer for her Strength of a Woman Festival and Summit.”

Blige’s Strength of a Woman Festival and Summit was held in New York on May 10-12. 50 Cent, Fat Joe, Lola Brooke, Jadakiss, Jill Scott appeared at the event.

Just a few weeks before the festival, Blige learned she would be inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. Her fellow 2024 inductees include A Tribe Called Quest, Cher, Ozzy Osbourne, Kool & The Gang, Peter Frampton, Foreigner and the Dave Matthews Band.