Mary J. Blige Reacts To Flavor Flav’s Taylor Swift Comparison  

Mary. J Blige shared her thoughts after Taylor Swift superfan Flavor Flav likened her to the pop sensation.

Flavor Flav recently compared Mary J. Blige to Taylor Swift, and the Queen of Hip-Hop soul agrees.

Blige reacted to Flav’s comments about the similarities in their writing style during a recent interview with People. She believes they both share relatable life experiences in their music.

“I mean, I love Taylor Swift. She sings about what’s going on in her life,” Blige began. “It’s kind of similar because she definitely gives you a piece of a relationship in a minute and whatever she may be dealing with. And that’s just her therapy. That’s just her way of expressing herself through her song, and people relate.”

Blige, who was a special guest on Swift’s 1989 World Tour, added, “It’s definitely kind of the same thing. I use my music as my therapy and a way to escape, or a way to express myself and just say how I’m feeling. What else are we going to do?”

Flavor Flav crowned himself “King Swiftie” after watching the pop sensation perform at her Detroit Eras Tour stop. He likened Swift to Blige during an interview with HOT 97’s Ebro in the Morning earlier this year.

“She’s writing a lot about her, you know, experiences that she goes through in life. Just like Mary J. Blige — you know what I’m saying?” Flav explained.

After joining Fat Joe and a cast of legendary performers at Harlem’s iconic Apollo Theater earlier this month, Mary J. Blige is excited to bring her annual Strength of a Woman Festival and Summit to her hometown of New York.

“It means so much to bring it home,” she told People. “Because this is where I wanted it to be originally, but we ended up in Atlanta for two years, and it was successful.”