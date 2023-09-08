Run Them Coins: Mary J. Blige Sues Talent Agency Over Stanky Biz After Failing To Pay The Rest Of Her $1.1 Million Performance Fee After Funk Fest Show

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Mary J. Blige is suing a talent agency she claims is doing stanky business for failing to pay the rest of her fee after she performed at Funk Fest in 2022.

Mary J. Blige has taken legal action against a talent agency she claims breached a contract concerning an unsettled portion of her $1.1 million performance fee at the 2022 Funk Fest concert in Miami.

The acclaimed singer and actress often hailed as the “Queen of Hip-Hop Soul,” entered into a contract with the RM Talent Agency on September 5, 2022, agreeing to perform at Funk Fest held at the Miami Fairgrounds on December 30, 2022.

According to the contract, Blige was to receive a whopping $1.1 million for her performance.

The lawsuit details a series of partial payments towards the total performance fee: $250,000 on September 20, 2022, $200,000 on November 9, 2022, and another $200,000 on January 18, 2023.

Despite fulfilling her obligations and delivering a performance at the event, RM Talent Agency never paid the remaining $450,000 of the agreed fee.

The remaining balance, a central issue in the legal dispute, has yet to be paid.

Mary J. Blige, who has a decorated career marked by numerous awards, including nine Grammy Awards and a Primetime Emmy Award, seeks to assert her rights and ensure that the contract terms are honored.