Mary J. Blige Dishes On Her Super Bowl Performance And New Album

Mary J. Blige shared her big plans for her upcoming Super Bowl 56 Halftime Show performance.

The Queen of Hip-Hop Soul will appear alongside other rap musical greats like Kendrick Lamar, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, and Dr. Dre.

According to an interview on Good Morning America, the Yonkers native says that after she and the crew burn down the stage, “L.A. is never going to be the same.”

The singer returns to the Super Bowl stage after 18 years. Her first performance was in 2004, with Aerosmith, N’SYNC, and Britney Spears.

This time, Mary J. Blige and the superstar cast of rappers will perform during the 12 minutes that Jay-Z, the entertainment advisor, allotted for the half-time show.

In describing the show, Mary said, “This is the most epic thing in music, like in Hip-Hop and R&B history.”

“I’ve watched the rehearsals, trying to see the other performances, and man, I got goosebumps watching them,” she revealed. “It’s going to be a celebration of how far Hip-Hop has come and how far R&B has come.”

Mary stated that her performance would also focus on uplifting people with music, beauty, and fashion.

In addition to her routine, she will also star in a half-time commercial, doubling her chances to be the most talked-about person during the morning recaps after the game.

The commercial will not sell a major brand — she will not be reviving her “Crispy Chicken” Burger King endorsement.

This crucial spot will focus on women’s health, encouraging women to get their mammograms.”

“Women, we do so much, but a lot of us forget about taking care of ourselves,” she stated.

If that is not enough, her new album, Good Morning Gorgeous, will drop on Friday, February 11th, two days before the big football dance.