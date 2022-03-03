Mary J. Blige To Produce Lifetime Movie Inspired By Her Song “Real Love”

Mary J. Blige is one of the executive producers behind a Lifetime movie called ‘Real Love,’ which is inspired by her song of the same name.

Lifetime plans to release a made-for-TV film titled Real Love, which is inspired by Mary J. Blige’s song of the same name. The Queen of Hip Hop Soul will be one of the movie’s executive producers.

“I wrote ‘Real Love’ based on my real life experiences and my fans connected to it in a deeply personal way.” Mary J. Blige said in a press release. “It’s exciting to now use this song and my music to create a new story by way of film, continuing to build on a pillar of the foundation of my production company, Blue Butterfly. My passions for acting and music now include developing diverse stories with music as the backdrop. I am grateful to Lifetime for their partnership in the story of Real Love.”

Lifetime’s EVP of scripted content Tanya Lopez added, “Mary is one of those phenomenal talents that can do it all, and we are so thrilled to be able to partner with her again on this new opportunity to bring her music to life in the form of a movie that we know audiences will love.”

The film version of Real Love is described as “coming-of-age romantic drama.” Sony Pictures Television will be the movie’s distributor.

Mary J. Blige released her song “Real Love” in 1992. The track was certified gold that same year and became her first Top 10 hit on the Billboard Hot 100.

Listen to Mary J. Blige’s “Real Love” below.