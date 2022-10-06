Mase Accuses Diddy Of Being High Following Diss

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Mase claims Diddy is mad the former Bad Boy Records artist wouldn’t accept a fake apology in the public eye.

Mase responded to Diddy after the Hip Hop mogul dissed the former Bad Boy Records artist on The Breakfast Club.

Diddy called Mase a fake pastor and mentioned an alleged $3 million debt on the radio show. Diddy targeted Mase while discussing accusations about stealing money from artists.

Mase addressed the comments in a post on Instagram. He claimed Diddy was mad because the rapper-turned-minister wouldn’t accept a fake apology.

“Yo, you see how people act when you won’t let them come on stage and give they fake apology so they can promote that little wack song,” Mase said.

He added in the post’s caption, “He just [angry] I did not want him to come on stage with me to give his fake apology. You’re high chill out! I’M GOOD LOVE.”

Diddy felt he was unfairly criticized for not paying artists enough. He challenged anyone, including Mase, to prove the record executive owes them money.

“I did one album with Mase,” Diddy said. “One album! How much money do you think I owe this guy? One album? And then he became a fake pastor and went and conned people? And then y’all gonna let him throw dirt on the god’s name?”

