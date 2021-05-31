Mass Shooting At Rap Concert In Miami Injures 26 And Kills 2

The police are on the hunt after a mass shooting had a rapper’s record release party in Miami that left over two dozen people injured and two people dead.

Police in Miami are looking for a trio of gunmen who opened fire at a rap concert earlier this morning (May 30).

Over 26 people were shot, and two people were killed at the El Mula Banquet Hall after an album release party for local artist ABMG Spitta.

According to Miami-Dade Police Director Alfredo “Freddie” Ramirez, the trio of gunmen were waiting outside of the Memorial Day Weekend party in a white Nissan Pathfinder, in what investigators say was a targeted shooting.

As the crowd exited the banquet hall around midnight, the men, clad in hoodies and ski masks and armed with handguns and semi-automatic rifles, started shooting into the crowd indiscriminately.

To complicate the incident, people in the crowd began firing back at the white Pathfinder, which was able to escape.

Two people were killed at the scene, and the rest of the victims, including an unidentified rapper who was shot in the ankle, were transported to local hospitals in Miami-Dade and Broward Counties.

Police have no suspects, however, they are reviewing surveillance footage and scouring social media for clues.

I am at the scene of another targeted and cowardly act of gun violence, where over 20 victims were shot and 2 have sadly died. These are cold blooded murderers that shot indiscriminately into a crowd and we will seek justice. My deepest condolences to the family of the victims. — Alfredo "Freddy" Ramirez III (@MDPD_Director) May 30, 2021

“These are cold-blooded murders that shot indiscriminately into a crowd and we will seek justice,” Miami-Dade Police director Freddy Ramirez said. “My deepest condolences to the family of the victims.”

Local police said they were not aware the crowded event was taking place, and that no off-duty officers had been working the venue when the gunshots rang out.

Meanwhile, a local business has offered up $100,000 for information that leads to the arrest of the shooters.

The last time ABMG Spitta made headlines was for knocking out a father in front of his child at the Off The Wall trampoline park in October of 2019.

The mass shooting capped off a bloody Memorial Day Weekend in Miami.

On Saturday morning (May 29), six people were wounded and one person was killed during a drive-by shooting in the trendy Wynwood District of Miami.