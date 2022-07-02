Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Master P and his son Hercy paid it forward by splurging for a 2-year-old who was assaulted. Read more!

Hip-Hop mogul and philanthropist Master P and his son Hercy Miller hosted a private birthday party for the 2-year-old girl, Ocean Robertson, shot in Louisville, Kentucky, back in 2020.

The baby was injured during the gunplay, limiting her family’s desire or ability to though her a party, WAVE 3 reports.

However, the No Limit Soldier stepped up to the plate and blessed the young princess with her first party since being shot that December while sitting in a car with her mother, Fa’Quansa Ancrum, also known as Molly, on West Oak Street.

The baby was spared, but her mom transitioned shortly after the accident.

The celebration was held at the Louisville Zoo on Thursday (June 30th).

“This is a great feeling today, seeing the progress, how she’s constantly fighting and growing and getting better,” said Master P. “It’s just a blessing.”

Hercy and his University of Louisville basketball teammates also celebrated the young lady, giving hope to the child who still suffers from chronic health conditions and needs continuous care from her guardians and health care team.

As reported by AllHipHop.com, Hercy signed a $2 million in 2021 with Webb Apps after the NCAA changed its NIL policy.

He also left Tennessee State, an HBCU, after being injured during a game.

Happy Birthday, Miss Ocean, and many more.