Master P Becomes Youth Advisor For Louisville Nonprofit

Master P is lending a helping hand to kids who’ve suffered from gun violence in Louisville, Kentucky.

The No Limit Records founder has joined the nonprofit Christopher 2X Game Changers as a special youth advisor. Master P will be involved in the organization’s Future Healers program.

“I love what Christopher 2X is doing with these kids and the promise of the Future Healers program,” Master P said in a press release. “I love the spirit of these kids and the fact that their parents and caregivers are involved. I appreciate them and want to help because they deserve encouragement, appreciation and support.”

Master P will be working with children between the ages of 4 and 13 as well as their parents and program partners. The Hip Hop mogul will connect with them through Zoom presentations and social media.

“We’re extremely, extremely pleased Master P is lending us his more than 20 years of impactful experience,” Christopher 2X said. “He has the perspective of a father who has raised successful kids, and he has uplifted many lives through youth projects he has led. We can’t even measure the encouraging, motivational words he can share with parents, medical professionals, students and the kids in the Future Healers program.”

Find out more about the nonprofit organization here.