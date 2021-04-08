Master P Calls For Hip Hop Union Following DMX’s Hospitalization

(AllHipHop News)
Back in 1998, DMX and Master P were two of the top stars in Hip Hop. DMX released two #1 albums that year – It’s Dark and Hell Is Hot and Flesh of My Flesh, Blood of My Blood. Master P also scored a #1 album with MP da Last Don.
Earl “DMX” Simmons is currently hospitalized in New York after he reportedly suffering a heart attack as a result of a drug overdose. Master P was recently asked about the Yonker-raised rapper’s legacy.
The New Orleans native told TMZ that X is an icon. Master P also said he is praying for him and his family. In addition, the man born Percy Miller discussed ways to help rap stars deal with addiction and hardships in the future.
“Imagine all the stuff that we could’ve prevented for DMX to help him,” offered Master P. “I feel like Hip Hop needs some type of union. The NBA has it. What happens when a guy falls off after he done sold millions and millions of records?”
Unionization has been discussed in Hip Hop circles for years. It is once again becoming a mainstream topic as well. Last month, Atlanta rapper/activist Michael “Killer Mike” Render traveled with Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders to meet with Amazon workers in Alabama about unionizing.