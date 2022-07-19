Master P Debuts New Product With La Great Snow Cones

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Rapper and Hip-Hop mogul Master P is jumping into the dessert business with the launch of his new product La Great Snow Cones! Read more!

Rapper and Hip-Hop mogul Master P has expanded his food and beverage empire by adding a new product just in time for the summer.

Master P and his team present the La Great Snow Cones, a new twist on traditional snow cones to cool you off during the hot weather.

The real Ice Cream Man took to his social media and announced the new product.

The caption said, “It’s a cold summer the Ice Cream man got Snow Cones. 7 New Great Flavors #BlueRaspberry #Cherry #Grape #GreenApple #Lemonade #Orange-Sicle & #Bubblegum It’s a New Orleans thing ya heard me?”

#SnowBallsInACup Available at @rousesmarkets #GODisgood We’re taking over the grocery stores. Giving the culture game,” he continued.

“It’s ok to have more than one product. Product outweighs talent.#LAGREAT #snowcone lagreatsnowcones.com”

Each purchase will go to help families and communities in need.

“LA GREAT SNOW CONES is more than a family-owned snow cone company, it’s a movement to making a difference in the lives of families and communities. We stand for integrity, hard work, and giving back. We strive to provide snow cones that are deliciously made with the highest quality. Our motto is ‘The more we make, the more we give,'” Master P wrote on a different post.

“Every time you purchase our LA GREAT SNOW CONES, you are making a difference. We are honored to support Operation Smile. Together, we make it possible for children who suffer from cleft conditions, to receive surgeries and a new smile so that they may reach their full potential in life.”

As reported by Allhiphop.com, Master P has been making great strides in this space, with the mission of competing with brands like Uncle Ben and Aunt Jemima.

Through his Uncle P’s brands, he has a gang of food offerings like rice, beans, grits, pancake mix, syrup, and oatmeal.

A portion of the profits is reportedly going to help educate inner-city students and assist elderly individuals in Black communities across the country.

In 2019, he said, “When you look at Aunt Jemima and Uncle Ben, a lot of those products are mockeries of African American people and couldn’t even feed our communities. With Uncle P, the more we make, the more we give. And the only way to give is by owning these products.”

In addition to the aforementioned businesses, Master P is also a co-owner of the legendary Rap Snacks brand!

What food do you think Master P’s company will take on next?