Master P Proclaims The Shade Room Is “The Devil”

On Saturday (December 17), the No Limit boss clarified a previous post he made about the devil, proclaiming the gossip site was Satan himself.

“The Shade Room is the Devil!” he wrote in an Instagram post. “GOD will make your enemies your footstool.” The post was accompanied by a screenshot of Master P’s original sentiments, which read: “Satan you are a liar! I love y’all and Jesus loves you too. Keep being a blessing and more blessings will come to you.”

The Shade Room re-posted it and wrote in the caption, “Master P with a message about Satan & lies.” He quickly clarified, “No, what I was saying is the Shaderoom is the Devil.”

As a public figure, Master P frequently pops up in rap-related headlines, but his family has had a particularly trying year. In May, Master P’s daughter, Tytyana Miller, suffered a fatal drug overdose at 29. The coroner ruled her death an accidental fentanyl overdose in October.

Since then, the 52-year-old entrepreneur has been outspoken about mental health and substance abuse awareness. Shortly after Miller’s death, Master P shared an Instagram post expressing his grief but also urged people to speak up.

“Our family is dealing with an overwhelming grief for the loss of my daughter Tytyana,” he said at the time. “We respectfully request some privacy so that our family can grieve. We appreciate all of the prayers love and support. Mental illness & substance abuse is a real issue that we can’t be afraid to talk about. With God, we will get through this. #MyAngel.”

It’s unclear what angered Master P enough to take his grievances about The Shade Room to social media, but he has an arsenal of people agreeing with him in the comment section.

“This is a fact,” one person wrote. “The Shade Room contributes negatively to how Black people are viewed. Plus, it’s not good for your mental health.” Another said: “Unfortunately, theyre profiteers of ‘mess.’ Thank you for working so hard to counter that narrative by doing what you do and sharing it with the world via social media. We need more Master Ps.”

Master P is currently promoting Snoop Dogg’s Broadus Foods venture and the company’s new cereal, Snoop Cereal. Check out his most recent post below.