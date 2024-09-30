Master P Explains How He Avoided Legal Woes Like Diddy’s 

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Master P is addressing the legal issues surrounding Diddy and explaining how he avoided getting ‘caught up” in similar situations.

Master P believes he didn’t go down the same road as Sean “Diddy” Combs because he kept the same friends around and steered clear of clout-chasers as he rose through the ranks of the music industry.

During a recent interview discussing his role as entertainment ambassador for the City of New Orleans, Master P was asked how he managed to avoid getting caught up in the same scandals as Diddy, currently behind bars awaiting trial on including sex trafficking, racketeering, and transportation for prostitution.

“Because I realized I had the same friends I had when I started out,” the No Limit Records founder explained. “I think a lot of these people don’t realize that a lot of these people want to be your friend once you make it. My thing is, this about a family. We stronger together, whatever we have we gone share it with each other.”

Master P went on to express his desire to “uplift the people around me,” adding his focus is on growth and change.

“A lot of people want to meet people and hang out with people,” he shared. “But I realized that people really just want to be with you because now you’re successful so I stick to myself.”

He also contrasted the attention Diddy’s legal woes received with the lack of publicity for positive stories in the Hip-Hop community.

“People show all the negative stuff but look at all the positive things we’ve been doing all these years that don’t go viral,” he stated.

Diddy Investigation Goes International

Meanwhile, over the weekend, it was reported authorities in the U.K. are working with American prosecutors to uncover potential victims in Britain.

“Given the huge amount of time he spent in London, there are concerns that the alleged offending was not confined to America’s shores. Prosecutors are imploring anyone in the U.K. who may have information they feel could help the investigation to get in touch,” a source told The Mirror.