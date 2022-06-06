Master P Performs A Heartfelt Tribute To His Daughter Tytyana At Funk Fest

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Mogul says he will dedicate himself to advocacy for mental health and substance abuse to help millions of other children.

Rapper and bereaved father Master P gave an emotional tribute to his late daughter Tytyana Miller during his first performance since her death last month.

Master P was a headliner at the Funk Fest on Friday (June 3rd) at the Central Florida Fairgrounds in Orlando, Florida.

The three-day concert featured Mary J Blige, Anthony Hamilton, Jazmine Sullivan, Raheem DeVaughn, Trina, and the No Limit Reunion with Mia X, Silkk The Shocker, Mystikal and others.

During his set, the Hip-Hop mogul paid tribute to Tytyana’s life, bringing those in the crowd to a silent stop and causing an onset of tears.

The rapper started off by informing the audience of how he has been doing since her transition, saying, “I love my daughter. Man, I miss her.”

The classic No Limit tank was later replaced by a picture of his daughter in white with butterflies around her face.

Video credit: Chinedu Ernesto

“I always was her parachute, but now she my parachute up in the sky looking over me,” he continued. “We ain’t going grieve no more. We gonna celebrate because now I’m gonna be able to take care of millions of kids and save millions of lives,” Master P said.

“I’m gonna get out here and play my part. I know that God put me in this world for a passion and a purpose,” he declared to the crowd before saying, “mental illness and substance abuse are serious things.”

As reported by AllHipHop.com, the family lost one of its princesses at the end of May. The cause of death was not immediately revealed but was connected to her struggles with mental wellness and substance abuse.

At the concert, the ultimate No Limit Soldier invited everyone to sing what he said was her theme song, “You Are Not Alone,” by Michael Jackson.

Master P then performed a tribute to others that had passed away, including his artist Soulja Slim, Nipsey Hussle, Tupac, Bushwick Bill, Pimp C, Mac Dre, The Notorious B.I.G., DJ Screw, and many more.