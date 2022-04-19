Master P Wants To Coach The Lakers

Rap mogul and former NBA player Master P says he wants to share his coaching skills with the Lakers organization, believing he has the sauce that will make the purple and gold a winning team again.

According to TMZ, he wants Jeanie Buss, who is being played by Hadley Robinson on the HBO Max “Winning Time,” to hire him. He said to her, “Bring me in, I can help get us some W’s.”

“They need some alpha males over there,” Master P said. “Can’t get nothing bigger than me. If you want to win, bring me in.”

“I’ll bring some hell of assistant coaches with me. Shaq, John Lucas. I don’t know if Shaq wants to do that, but if he do, we can take over. I can’t see another team like that.”

This is not the first time that the No Limit soldier has aimed for a coaching gig.

He tried to hook up with New Orleans Pelicans with the aim of coaching his hometown team.

Master P, whose real name is Percy Miller, played for the Charlotte Hornets in the 1998 pre-season. He also played for the Toronto Raptors in the 1999 pre-season.

P may want to think about the time commitment, considering all his other obligations.

As reported by AllHipHop.com, the businessman has a thriving food company that is killing the supermarket game.

No word from the Lakers organization if they are interested in his services.