Master P’s Son Arrested For Stealing Refrigerators From College Campus 

The son of the rapper Master P, Hercy Miller, was one of three students arrested for allegedly stealing refrigerators from the campus of Southern Utah University.

The No Limit Records founder’s 24-year-old son was arrested on one count of felony theft on Wednesday (November 27), according to multiple reports. Cops also nabbed Brock Felder, 20, and Peter Dadson Jr., 25 on the same charge.

The trio, who all play on the SUU Thunderbirds basketball team, were identified using campus security footage and student directories.

According to police records, Miller and his friends were seen taking the appliances, worth $1,500 each, from the loading dock of the Cedar City, Utah school’s campus bookstore. CCTV footage captured the student-athletes loading the refrigerators into two vehicles.

Cops claim they found one of the stolen refrigerators while visiting the apartment shared by two of the men. The other was allegedly discovered in the third suspect’s garage.

All three suspects, including Master P’s son confessed to stealing the refrigerators, KSL News Radio reports. According to court documents, Miller and the other students believed the refrigerators had been discarded as they had been sitting in the dock for “almost a month.”

The men were reportedly released the day after their arrest and returned to playing ball for the Thunderbirds, with all three featuring in SUU’s win over Park University Gilbert on Tuesday (December 3).

Meanwhile, SUU head coach Rob Jeter is sticking up for the students who are said to keep themselves out of trouble and are well-respected on campus. Jeter put the incident down to a misunderstanding and said, “the university is working to get this thing resolved quickly.”