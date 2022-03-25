Master P’s ‘Team Hop’ Extends Help to NOLA After Recent Tornado

Master P has used his resources to help families in his hometown hit by a tornado that devastated New Orleans on Tuesday, March 22nd.

There is a difference between being a boss and being an icon. That is what separates Master P from other music executive moguls.

According to TMZ, the No Limit founder has used his resources to help families in his hometown challenged by the recent onslaught of deadly tornados that devastated New Orleans on Tuesday, March 22nd.

The twister ran through NOLA, flipped over cars, ripped the roofs of homes, injured multiple people, and killed at least one person.

“New Orleans is stronger together … it’s time to clean up and rebuild. We have done this so many times we have to be thankful for life,” P stated.

The mogul’s organization “Team Hope” has 25 people out in the area. They have already helped over 100 families in the 9th Ward.

The team is passing out supplies essential for survival and is paying particular attention to seniors who need help filling out forms.

Master P, whose real name is Percy Miller, also has his team cleaning up and salvaging wrecked homes.

This is not new to Master P. Last year, during Hurricane Ida, he was able to give out water to people in need.

The mogul owns the LA Great Water brand and was able to tap in to extend his resources to the less fortunate.