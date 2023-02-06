Maverick City Music Ties Beyoncé For Most Wins At 2023 Grammys

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

The group teamed with Kirk Franklin for the ‘Kingdom Book One’ album.

The Recording Academy presented its 65th Annual Grammy Awards last night (February 5). Two acts, Beyoncé and Maverick City Music, left the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles with the most wins of the night.

Beyoncé made history by becoming the most-awarded artist in Grammy history with her 32nd victory. In addition, Contemporary gospel collective Maverick City Music also picked up four trophies at the ceremony.

Yesterday, MCM won Best Gospel Performance/Song for “Kingdom” and Best Gospel Album for Kingdom Book One. They created both the song and the album with Gospel legend Kirk Franklin.

“Everything about this project broke the mold for what ‘success’ is supposed to look and feel like. We recorded this record, Kingdom, with our dear brother Kirk Franklin, during one of the largest prison gatherings in American history,” stated Tony Brown and Jonathan “JJ” Jay.

The Maverick City Music co-founders continued, “⁣We decided to go behind bars to not just highlight the pain of mass incarceration, but to demonstrate God’s love in a way that you don’t see very often.”

Maverick City Music Helped Pay Tribute To Takeoff At The Grammys

The Recording Academy also named “Fear Is Not My Future” with Kirk Franklin as Best Contemporary Christian Music Performance/Song. Maverick City Music’s Breathe won Best Contemporary Christian Music Album too.

Plus, Maverick City Music performed on this year’s Grammy Award broadcast as part of a tribute to late Migos member Kirsnick “Takeoff” Ball. The Atlanta-based, multicultural group joined fellow Migos representative Quavo for the set.

Tony Brown, Jonathan Jay, Chandler Moore, Brandon Lake, Naomi Raine, MJ George, Harold Brown, Lizzie Morgan, and Aaron Moses make up Maverick City Music. Kirk Franklin and the Tribl Records-backed ensemble also joined forces for the Kingdom Arena Tour in 2022.

“Having 13,000 people in a room worshiping and encountering God together feels like the good old days,” said Brown. “It’s something unspeakable. These rooms are a representation of what church looks like, all nations and backgrounds coming together to love God and one another.”