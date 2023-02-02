Quavo To Pay Tribute To Takeoff At 2023 Grammy Awards

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

The Maverick City Music choir will take part in the segment as well.

Kirsnick “Takeoff” Ball passed away on November 1, 2022, at the age of 28. One of the surviving members of the Migos, Quavious “Quavo” Marshall, will honor Takeoff at the 65th Annual Grammy Awards.

Quavo will be at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles to honor his late groupmate/nephew on Grammy night. The Maverick City Music choir will join Quavo to perform “Without You” for the In Memoriam segment.

Prior to Takeoff’s death, Migos dropped numerous projects, including the chart-topping Culture and Culture II studio LPs. Quavo and Takeoff also teamed up as a duo for 2022’s Only Built for Infinity Links collaborative album.

2018 saw Takeoff let loose his only official solo album, The Last Rocket. That Quality Control Music/Motown Records/Capitol Records release debuted at No. 4 on the Billboard 200 chart with 49,000 first-week units.

In addition to Quavo’s appearance at the 2023 Grammy Awards, the Recording Academy also announced Cardi B will serve as a presenter for the ceremony. The “Bodak Yellow” hitmaker is married to Migos member Offset.

Former The Daily Show host Trevor Noah will take on the hosting duties for the 65th Annual Grammy Awards on Sunday, February 5. The show airs live on CBS at 8 pm ET. R&B/Pop superstar Beyoncé earned the most nominations this year with 9 nods.