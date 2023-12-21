Maxwell, Jeezy, Scarface & More To Perform At 2024 Jazz In The Gardens Music Festival

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

The JITG lineup will be a fusion of R&B, Soul, Afrobeat, and Hip-Hop.

Black Promoters Collective collaborated with the City of Miami Gardens to present next year’s Jazz In The Gardens Music Festival. R&B legend Maxwell will headline the two-day event scheduled for March 9 and 10, 2024.

In addition to Maxwell, Jazz In The Gardens will feature performances by fellow R&B artists Babyface, Jaheim, Tamia, Marsha Ambrosius and October London. Jeezy and Scarface will represent Hip-Hop.

“BPC is thrilled to work alongside the City of Miami Gardens to enhance the already vibrant Jazz In The Gardens brand and take it to the next level,” Troy Brown, Black Promoters Collective Partner and CMO, states.

Brown adds, “For example, notably, JITG has never incorporated the Afrobeat genre into its lineup. BPC plans to change that and infuse the festival with a mix of genres, promising an unforgettable experience for attendees.”

Miami Gardens Mayor Promises Line-Up Of Talented Artists For JITG

“We are so excited to be hosting the 17th annual Jazz In The Gardens Music Festival. This year’s partnership with the Black Promoters Collective promises an enhanced festival experience, and a line-up of talented artists who represent the diverse culture we have in Miami Gardens and South Florida region,” Mayor of Miami Gardens Rodney Harris says.

Maxwell became one of the top R&B performers to emerge in the late 1990s. His album discography includes Maxwell’s Urban Hang Suite, Embrya, Now, BLACKsummers’night, and blackSUMMERS’night. Furthermore, he recorded the MTV Unplugged EP.

Jeezy released the chart-topping Thug Motivation 102: The Inspiration, The Recession and Trap or Die 3. Scarface rose to prominence as a member of the Geto Boys rap group. He also earned Platinum plaques as a soloist with The Diary, The Untouchable and My Homies.

Comedians Rickey Smiley and Jess Hilarious will host the 2024 Jazz In The Gardens. The next edition of the festival will take place at Hard Rock Stadium, home to the Miami Dolphins. Presale tickets go on sale today (December 21) at 10 am local time via the code BPC.