Mayor Eric Adams Addresses Calls For NYC To Cut Ties With Universal Hip Hop Museum

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

The self-proclaimed “Hip Hop Mayor” is under fire from sexual abuse awareness activists.

An advocacy group wants New York City Mayor Eric Adams to end all taxpayer funding for the Universal Hip Hop Museum.

Hip Hop Stands With Survivors call for Mayor Adams to end NYC’s connection to the UHHM stems from allegations against the museum’s founding member, Afrika Bambaataa. Several men accused Afrika Bambaataa of sexually assaulting them as children.

In addition, Hip Hop Stands With Survivors wants Universal Hip Hop Museum Executive Director Rocky Bucano to resign from his position. The collective also requested Microsoft and other companies to end their financial relationships with the UHHM.

“We expect his resignation or for the board to vote him out of the museum’s leadership and for the museum to sever all ties with Bucano, Bambaataa, and the Zulu Nation,” wrote Hip Hop Stands With Survivors representative Leila Wills in a letter to the Universal Hip Hop Museum Board.

Members of Hip Hop Stands With Survivors have begun protesting in New York City. Eric Adams, the self-proclaimed Hip Hop mayor, has responded to the accusations that Afrika Bambaataa and the Universal Zulu Nation are still associated with the Universal Hip Hop Museum.

Eric Adams Believes UHHM Parted Ways With Afrika Bambaataa

“The Universal Hip Hop Museum assured the administration that they cut ties with the Universal Zulu Nation and that Afrika Bambaataa has not had a role at the Universal Hip Hop Museum since 2016,” read a statement from Eric Adams’s office.

Universal Hip Hop Museum’s Rocky Bucano also released a statement in response to Hip Hop Stands With Survivors. Bucano denied being a member of the Universal Zulu Nation and claimed Afrika Bambaataa has never been a board member of the UHHM.

“I would like to make it clear that Afrika Bambaataa has not had a role at the Universal Hip Hop Museum since 2016. I and the Universal Hip Hop Museum are not party to any activities affiliated with the Universal Zulu Nation,” stated Rocky Bucano.

He also added, “As a cultural institution, the UHHM and I, as its Executive Director, take the allegations made against Afrika Bambaataa very seriously and express sincere empathy for the victims of abuse and their trauma. Since our establishment as a cultural institution, we have worked diligently to serve and uplift.”