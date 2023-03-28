Universal Hip Hop Museum Responds To Calls For Executive Director To Resign

A collective known as Hip Hop Stands With Survivors calls for the Universal Hip Hop Museum to formally part ways with Executive Director Rocky Bucano, Afrika Bambaataa, and the Universal Zulu Nation.

Multiple men accused Afrika Bambaataa of taking part in sexual child abuse, child pornography, and child sex trafficking for decades. Law enforcement authorities have not charged the South Bronx-raised deejay with any crimes, and Afrika Bambaataa (born Lance Taylor) denies any wrongdoing.

Hip Hop Stands With Survivors wants New York City Mayor Eric Adams to end all taxpayer funding for the Universal Hip Hop Museum. The collective also demands Microsoft and other publicly traded companies cease any partnerships with the UHHM until the institution addresses its grievances.

“While some things may seem unrelated, they are necessary to show the full picture and that Rocky Bucano’s ties to Bambaataa and the Zulu Nation are unbreakable and irreversible,” wrote Hip Hop Stands With Survivors representative Leila Wills in a letter to the Universal Hip Hop Museum Board and Legal Counsel David Miller.

Leila Wills also added, “We expect his resignation or for the board to vote him out of the museum’s leadership and for the museum to sever all ties with Bucano, Bambaataa, and the Zulu Nation. Thank you for your attention to this matter. We look forward to its swift resolution.”

The Universal Hip Hop Museum claims to take the allegations against Afrika Bambaataa seriously and denounces all acts of violence and abuse. UHHM’s Executive Director Rocky Bucano issued a statement in response to Hip Hop Stands With Survivors.

Rocky Bucano states: