MC Hammer Mistakenly Mourned On Twitter After #RIPHammer Trends

Misinterpreted social media hashtag causes unnecessary panic among MC Hammer fans, while the real story sheds light on a heroic act by UFC Fighter Mark Coleman.

Fans of the legendary Hip-Hop artist MC Hammer were caught in a whirlwind of emotions late Tuesday evening (March 14), when the hashtag #RIPHammer began trending, sparking widespread speculation and distress over the rapper’s well-being.

However, against the tide of misinformation, MC Hammer is indeed alive and well, with the hashtag mistakenly attributed to his demise.

The misunderstanding stemmed from a heart-wrenching story involving UFC Fighter Mark Coleman, whose family home was devastated by fire. In a courageous act, Coleman managed to save his parents’ lives but tragically lost his beloved dog named Hammer in the blaze.

The name of the dog led to the spread of the hashtag #RIPHammer, in homage to the fighter’s lost pet.

Coleman, 59, was subsequently hospitalized for smoke inhalation, as shared by his daughter on Instagram, highlighting the grave nature of the incident.

The mix-up took Twitter by storm, with countless users expressing their initial shock and frustration over the lack of context provided with the trending topic.

“RIP Hammer” is trending, and I know every Black person thought the worst, but no, our king @MCHammer is still with us!” exclaimed one relieved user, after realizing the true narrative behind the hashtag.

Yall need to be more specific with these hashtags. When I saw #RIPHammer trending I thought we loss one of music’s greatest! pic.twitter.com/ZJc8f0lEmE — Wit drier than your weave! 😂🦋👠💄 (@lavidafelicia) March 14, 2024

Others echoed this sentiment with comments such as, “Y’all really running my blood pressure up for nothing with this RIP Hammer stuff. I’m beginning to hate Twitter!” and demanding more clarity on social media trends.

One user said, “I don’t know who Mark ‘The Hammer’ Coleman is but Twitter, you low for not providing context to ‘RIP Hammer!’ Real low down and dirty, had me thinking that MC Hammer was 86’d! He’s not, thank the maker, but CONTEXT IS KEY.”

In a message shared to his Facebook page, Coleman expressed his gratitude and sheer relief at being able to save his parents from the fire.

“I’m the happiest man in the world!” he shared. “I swear to God, I’m so lucky. I can’t believe my parents are alive.,” marking a poignant reminder of the true story behind the hashtag that had so many fearing the worst.

As the dust settles, fans of MC Hammer can breathe a sigh of relief, but the incident serves as a stark reminder of the power of social media and the importance of context in an age where information travels faster than verification.

Me when I first saw #RIPHammer trending… and thought it was my dude @MCHammer 😩😭 pic.twitter.com/186iSS8E8n — Dorothy J. Gentry (@DorothyJGentry) March 14, 2024