MC Lyte Slams Media For Divorce “Battle” Claims: “My Divorce Was Not A Battle”

The legendary Hip Hop artist finalized her divorce from entrepreneur John Wyche this week, nearly three years after filing.

MC Lyte finalized her divorce from entrepreneur John Wyche this week, nearly three years after filing. The couple initially married in 2017 but separated just a few months later. Fortunately for MC Lyte, she had a prenuptial agreement in place that allowed her to keep her entire music catalog.

As the court docs explain: “MC Lyte keeps her clothing, jewelry, watches, and personal effects in her possession, custody, or control, and earnings and accumulations before the date of marriage, during the marriage, and post-separation, her Subaru, financial accounts in her name, all furniture, furnishings, and other personal property in her possession, custody, or control. She also gets to keep her term life insurance policy.”

But evidently MC Lyte is taking issue with how her divorce is being framed. On Sunday (January 22), the “Poor Georgie” rapper issued a statement via Instagram that plainly stated: “My divorce was not a battle.”

MC Lyte expounded in the caption, explaining Wyche wasn’t the villain some publications are portraying. Instead, she said, he was attempting to salvage their relationship prior to agreeing to the split.

“My divorce was not a battle,” she wrote. “My ex-husband, John Wyche, has never attempted to take any assets from me at any time before, during or after our marriage. Anything that is written or said that states or implies otherwise is untrue and unfair. I do not agree with or support anything that aims to secure clicks and views by crafting slanted messaging at the expense of the reputation of innocent parties.

“While I made public comments related to the delay in signing papers, I can state that any delay may have been connected to his desire to save the relationship; never to take any of my property.”

MC Lyte, who stars in her own sitcom Partners In Rhyme, then decided to share a few of the lessons she’s learned since the dissolution of their relationship.

“Divorce does not equal failure,” she continued. “We did not fail; it simply did not work. I pray for his wellbeing as I do my own and I wish him nothing but God’s choicest blessings. If you have anything to protect going into a marriage, get a prenuptial agreement so there’s no confusion if it comes to an end. As a matter of fact, make sure you protect all of your assets with proper insurance, financial and estate planning. Our people are far behind the wealth gap; get a financial education and do what is in your power to protect what God has blessed you with.

“Focus on love and truth. Be careful what you say or imply about others. No one is perfect and we all have something that we need grace to cover. With all of the mental health crises we are facing as a human race, my prayer is that we will see more commonalities of heart among each other and less judgment.”

MC Lyte was a guest on The Real last February, where she touched on their ongoing divorce at the time.

“I’m actually still going through it,” she said. “I think when the press got a hold of it, I think people thought we were [still together]. I had just filed. So we’re still going through it right now.”