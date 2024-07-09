Meagan Good Justifies Dating Jonathan Majors: “I Have Peace In My Heart”

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Meagan Good is in a relationship with a fellow actor Jonathan Majors, who was convicted of assaulting and harassing his ex-girlfriend.

Meagan Good discussed her relationship with Jonathan Majors on TODAY With Hoda & Jenna on Tuesday (July 9). The actress defended her decision to date Majors when asked if any of her friends advised her against it due to his domestic violence case.

“Every friend advised me, but at the end of the day, one thing I know is I can always look at myself in the mirror when I trust my spirit,” Good said. “When I trust God, when I ask God, and when I move to the beat of my own drum, I can always look and say, ‘OK, I’m proud of that.’ No matter [what] happens, I have peace in my heart and I have harmony in my heart. And it’s only when I do something based on someone else saying, ‘Well, I think you should do this,’ [that issues arise].”

She continued, “And I take everyone I love’s opinion and advice into account, for sure. But at the end of the day, I’m the one who has to live my life. And I’m the one who has to get to heaven one day, prayerfully, and give God an account of what I did. So, I want to be responsible for the choices I make. And also, I want to live the life I want to live.”

Good and Majors started dating after the latter was arrested for assaulting his ex-girlfriend Grace Jabbari in 2023. Majors was found guilty of misdemeanor assault and harassment. A judge sentenced him to probation and a 52-week domestic violence counseling program in April.

Marvel Studios fired Majors after he was convicted of assault and harassment. He portrayed Kang the Conqueror in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Majors secured his first acting role since his conviction when he was cast in the independent film Merciless in June. Martin Villeneuve, the brother of Dune filmmaker Denis Villeneuve, is directing Merciless.