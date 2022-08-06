Medical Examiner Confirms Young Slo-Be Murdered In Manteca Shooting

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

West coast fans are mourning the loss of buzzing rapper Slo-Be, who was shot and killed on Friday. Read more.

Emerging West Coast rapper Young Slo-Be has been identified as the man killed in a Manteca shooting on Friday, August 5th.

According to KCRA, the San Joaquin County Medical Examiner’s office said the body they reviewed belonged to 29-year-old Disean Victor, the artist’s real name.

Slo-Be’s body was found in an apartment near West Center Street and Trevino Avenue early Friday morning.

In a statement, Thizzler On the Roof, an entertainment connected to the artist, said, “We are saddened to confirm that Young Slo-Be was killed this morning in Manteca, CA. We’ve worked with Slo-Be since 2020, and from early on we knew that his work ethic and the care he put into his artistry would take him very far.”

Rest In Peace Young Slo-Be 💔 We’re devastated to announce that rising star Young Slo-Be was shot & killed this morning. It was an honor to work with Slo-Be the last couple of years and we’re heartbroken to say goodbye.



Our condolences go out to his family & loved ones. pic.twitter.com/YXjBvBl3On — Thizzler On The Roof (@TheThizzler) August 5, 2022

“He saw the most mainstream success with his song ‘I Love You’ which has gone viral on TikTok, but he also leaves behind a strong catalog with multiple albums and a cult following that has followed him for years,” the statement continued.

Thizzler On the Roof’s statement ended with them expressing the bright future they believed he would have had in the industry.

“We had high hopes for Young Slo-Be’s career and looked forward to doing more great work together,” the remarked concluded. “This senseless act of violence has taken a man from his family and leaves a huge void in the West Coast music community. We hope to see a day where this kind of thing isn’t so common. We’ll miss him dearly.”

Fans also paid tribute online.

“S### crazy on 39st crip they really killed young slo-be tho bra,” one fan wrote.

S### crazy on 39st crip they really killed young slo-be tho bra😭. — r kelly went out bad. (@30sbabyyy) August 6, 2022

“Young slo-be getting shot is wild, every time a person is doing great for themselves they get robbed out a life”

Young slo-be getting shot is wild, every time a person is doing great for themselves they get robbed out a life — ♋︎ ♍︎ ♑︎ (@_yungjc) August 6, 2022

“They really took Young Slo-Be from us… this s### sick”

They really took Young Slo-Be from us… this s### sick — Steph (@stiickysteph) August 6, 2022

“They done took young slo-be R.I.P #youngslobe #RIP #RestInPeace #restinpower”

Young Slo-Be was the voice behind songs like “Smurkish Mode,” “I Love You,” and “Unforgivable” with the late Drakeo the Ruler, another West Coast rapper killed violently within the last year.