MedSpa Goes Hard At 50 Cent In Response To Penile Enhancement Lawsuit

A MedSpa owner denied any wrongdoing after 50 Cent sued her for allegedly implying he had penile enhancement surgery.

Angela Kogan’s lawyer Darren Heitner sent a lengthy statement to TMZ defending his client. According to Heitner, Kogan never claimed 50 Cent had penile enhancement.

“Ms. Kogan’s policy is to not disclose the services that her clients receive, but she affirms that Perfection Plastic Surgery & MedSpa never provided penile enhancement treatment to Mr. Jackson,” the attorney wrote. “She has never stated otherwise, either publicly or privately. Instead, Ms. Kogan merely thanked Mr. Jackson for stopping by Perfection Plastic Surgery & MedSpa with social media posts published in February 2020.”

Heitner said 50 Cent received an undisclosed treatment at Kogan’s Perfection Plastic Surgery & MedSpa. Instead of paying for the services, the G-Unit rapper allegedly agreed to take a photo with Kogan and allowed her to post it on her social media platforms.

No issues occurred until The Shade Room published a story about Kogan and penile enhancement in August. The article used a graphic featuring the picture of Kogan and 50 Cent.

50 Cent believed Kogan misrepresented the photo, implying he underwent penile enhancement surgery. He filed a lawsuit against her and Perfection Plastic Surgery & MedSpa.

Kogan accused 50 Cent of smearing her and her business “without cause.” She believed his grievance should be directed at The Shade Room.

“To be clear, our clients used the photograph with Mr. Jackson’s consent,” Kogan’s lawyer wrote. “Additionally, our clients never provided the photograph to The Shade Room, and The Shade Room embedded the photograph on the article without our clients’ knowledge or consent. Furthermore, our clients never falsely implied that Mr. Jackson was their client. He received services from, and thus was a client of, Perfection Plastic Surgery & MedSpa.”

Heitner concluded, “Finally, Ms. Kogan never insinuated that she or her business provided a penile enhancement treatment to Mr. Jackson. Our clients did not take a single action to cause any damage to Mr. Jackson’s professional or personal reputation and will vigorously defend against the frivolous claims that have been publicly filed against them and their thriving business.”

View the image that sparked the lawsuit below.