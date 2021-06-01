Meek Mill Addresses Online Reaction To His “Vibrating Panties” Tweet

The Philadelphian also dropped a new music video featuring cameos by NYC’s Bobby Shmurda and Dave East.

“I need vibrating panties with the remote lol they on Amazon? Lol,” shared Meek Mill on Twitter. That May 28 tweet amassed more than 6,000 replies and 12,000 quotes.

The Twitterverse then took aim at Meek with jokes and memes. The “Dreams and Nightmares” rapper was called “stupid” for hitting send on the tweet, and he was repeatedly reminded that he was 34 years old.

While The Real Housewives of Atlanta star/Xscape singer-songwriter Kandi Burruss took the opportunity to promote her Bedroom Kandi sex toy line, Meek Mill was mostly questioned about his sexuality.

I sell them at @BedroomKandi. Here’s the link https://t.co/rVZLQ18j0S — Kandi Burruss (@Kandi) May 29, 2021

Meek returned to Twitter to address the comments about his vibrating panties question. The Atlantic recording artist attempted to switch the conversation from online wisecracks and sexual stimulation to criminal justice reform and media manipulation.

“Yesterday I help [an] innocent man gain his freedom back he had life in prison… on the net, I was trending for a pause basically lol them blogs got y’all… go check blogs pages… don’t post positive post just the goofy s###… y’all sheep and be serious lol,” wrote the Dream Chasers Records founder.

Meek Mill currently serves as the Co-Chair of the REFORM Alliance, along with Philadelphia 76ers partner Michael Rubin. The organization works to change probation and parole laws across the country. REFORM has successfully helped pass new legislation in California, Michigan, and other states.

Yesterday I help a innocent man gain his freedom back he had life in prison …. on the net I was trending for a pause basically lol them blogs got y’all … go check blogs pages …don’t post positive post just the goofy s###… y’all sheep and be serious lol — Meek Mill (@MeekMill) May 29, 2021

Meanwhile, Meek Mill is also moving forward with his music career. The Philadelphia-bred emcee let loose the new visuals for a track titled “Flamerz Flow.”

Brooklyn rapper Bobby Shmurda, who was released from New York’s Clinton Correctional Facility state prison earlier this year, shows up in the music video. Harlem’s Dave East made a cameo in the clip as well.

“I’m done with that [jail] s###,” Bobby Shmurda told Meek Mill via FaceTime after exiting Clinton Correctional Facility in February. “I’ll be light-skinned in Jamaica before I go back.”

“Flamerz Flow” is Meek’s latest musical offering as a lead artist. Previously, he teamed with Leslie Grace to remake Miami Sound Machine’s 1985 hit “Conga” for a Bacardí campaign. In April, Meek Mill released his own version of Drake’s “Lemon Pepper Freestyle” featuring Rick Ross.