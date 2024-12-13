Meek Mill Admits Pennsylvania Legal System Is Wearing On Him Following Cousin’s Arrest

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Meek Mill shares his frustration with Bucks County’s practices after his cousin’s wrongful arrest.

Meek Mill told his Twitter followers that he was experiencing mental anguish amid his cousin’s latest legal issues in his home state of Pennsylvania.

In a series of tweets he shared on Wednesday (December 11), Meek revealed his cousin was taken into custody over a warrant he had no knowledge of while attempting to make an appearance at a youth detention facility. To be specific, Meek is accusing Buck’s County of some shady practices, including pinning the warrant on his cousin over a minor offense.

“Bucks county crazy for putting warrant my cousin …” Meek wrote in the tweet. “Coulda just called or something we from pa he got a warrant put out on him with no notification of he was in trouble … I put in blood sweat and tears for the state! For entering a range we respect the law it not a fight.”

He then broke down the situation that led to his cousin’s apparent arrest.

“He just had to get cleared the youth study center to enter a jail …” he wrote. “He had a warrant since sept with nobody told anyone! Please do not bring that stuff to me and my family everyone around me been tryna grow from the system and the streets.”

In his final tweet, Meek Mill appeared to hint at being pushed to the bring of a mental breakdown over the weight of the incident.

“They already made him do 3 years flat state bid for a jail house weed case of 0.03 grams/NOT 3 grams WHILE WEED WAS LEGAL!” he exclaimed. “Damn near messing his mental up!”

Meek Mill became emotional last December, when he joined Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro for a bill signing ceremony to celebrate the passage of probation reform.

“We grew up in the streets,” Meek said at the event inside Philadelphia’s National Constitution Center. “We try to be better, but they labeled us ‘felons,’ sent us back to jail. I had to fight against that the whole time to gain my respect and be who I am today. And I’m proud of that.”