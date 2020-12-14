Meek Mill & Akademiks React To Viral Clubhouse Argument & 21 Savage’s Response

(AllHipHop News)
This weekend saw Meek Mill and Akademiks continue their months-long dispute on social media. This time the exchange took place on the invite-only app Clubhouse.
Audio from what was supposed to be a private Clubhouse session leaked online. Meek and other Hip Hop artists could be heard chastising Akademiks for using his various media platforms to attack celebrities, promote conflict, and profit off of negativity in the culture.
Meek Mill got akademiks shouting 😭😭😭😭 #Clubhouse pic.twitter.com/p1qjRxH5Qg
— Abz 🇸🇴🇾🇪 (@TinyFatal) December 13, 2020
At one point, things got heated as Akademiks could be heard yelling at Meek and his other critics like California rapper Guapdad 4000. The host of the Everyday Struggle debate show, which ends its run on Complex this week, defended himself as a media personality.
21 Savage’s contribution to the discussion is being praised by both sides. The Savage Mode II album creator expressed that rappers and the media play a role in igniting and perpetuating beefs in Hip Hop that can eventually lead to someone getting killed.
Meek and Akademiks acknowledged that 21 advanced the debate beyond personal jabs and finger-pointing. They both tweeted a response to the entire ordeal from the viral Clubhouse argument on Sunday.
Part 2 pic.twitter.com/S4r1BUFryQ
— Slicktalk215 (@Rongs215) December 13, 2020
“I apologize if I cut anybody off I be having my heart in s### too much… if you was there you know it was a great start for communication in Hip Hop! The way 21 handled it inspired me and was a good highlight!” tweeted Meek.
He added, “We been on [Clubhouse] for months being personal with supporters… learning getting game… learning about women’s feelings… giving game… talking biz etc… no recordings start to hit the internet until yesterday… certain s### just always ruin the ‘wave.'”
Akademiks posted, “21 Savage one of the realest n##### in Hip Hop… he can call a n#### on their b####### but still [f### with them] & accept them 4 what they [are]… If anybody ever seen the convo we had… We talked privately the same exact way. I appreciate a n#### being himself no matter who in the room.”
I apologize if I cut anybody off I be having my heart in s### too much… if you was there you know it was a great start for communication in hip hop! The way 21 handled it inspired me and was a good highlight!
— Meek Mill (@MeekMill) December 13, 2020
We been on club house for months being personal with supporters… learning getting game… learning about women’s feelings … giving game..talking biz etc … no recordings start to hit the internet until yesterday … certain s### just always ruin the “wave”
— Meek Mill (@MeekMill) December 13, 2020
I appreciated the convo all in all
— Meek Mill (@MeekMill) December 13, 2020
21 savage one of the realest n##### in hip hop… he can call a n#### on their b####### but still fw then & accept them 4 what they r.. if anybody ever seen the convo we had .. we talked privately the same exact way. I appreciate a n#### being himself no matter who in the room.
— DJ Akademiks (@Akademiks) December 13, 2020