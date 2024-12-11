Meek Mill Attacked By Scandal Ridden Ex NFL Star Over Reaction To JAY-Z Allegations

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Find out what Le’Veon Belll had to say about Meek Mill and the controversy surrounding the lawsuit against JAY-Z.

Former NFL player Le’Veon Bell is rehashing the allegations against Meek Mill and simultaneously the ones against himself as the news cycle surrounding the recently refiled sexual assault lawsuit against JAY-Z and Diddy continues.

In a string of Instagram Story posts he shared on Tuesday (December 10), Bell roasted Meek Mill over several of his recent remarks on Twitter. In his initial posts, Bell appeared to drag the Philadelphia rapper over his comments regarding the “matrix” that spawns from “false narratives” that arise after a major celebrity such as JAY-Z being named in a lawsuit.

“Meek probably need to sit this one out.. lol,” Bell wrote in a post featuring a screenshot of the tweet interposed over a photo of the pair. He added in the caption, “He really doesn’t want to beat them allegations does he?”

Bell continued in a follow-up post in which he trolled Meek Mill over his denial about selling out for money or fame.

“Meek so funny bro,” he said before following up in another post in which he made fun of the “Dreams And Nightmares” rapper over his viral bunny hopping video shared by his billionaire friend Michael Rubin.

“Ain’t sell your soul, huh?” he quipped in the caption of the post.

After posting his cyber assault on Meek Mill, Bell proceeded to send a direct shot at HOV in a meme depicting the Roc Nation mogul as the fictional character Tyrone Biggums from Chappelle’s Show.

“Got anymore of them pardons,” the meme reads, to which Bell appeared entertained by and wrote “I’m crying” in a caption in response.

And while it may appear all fun and games for Bell, he may not want to attempt to call individuals out over the allegations they face, considering he has barely escaped the woodwork stemming from a scandal of his own which erupted on Twitter last month. a Twitter user whose handle is @lexishexx set out on an initiative to put men on blast for reaching out to her via direct messages, despite spewing transphobic remarks to their following. The user indicated that they were moved to call out the individuals, who are both everyday average Joe’s and celebrities, over their collective support for Trump.

“Outing all DL [down low] men including celebrities that ever hit me up and post about Trump idgaf,” Lex wrote in their initial tweet.

Lex used the tweet as a springboard to outing Bell as one of the users who are transphobic on their timelines, yet also allegedly fetishize her in private. In doing so, she shared a screenshot of a DM from him and, as a result, Bell became the sole perpetrator to be wrapped up in the campaign that has since gone viral.