Meek Mill Catches Heat For Claiming He Makes A Million Dollars A Song

The Dream Chasers has fans telling him to put the blunt down.

Rick Ross and Meek Mill recently joined forces for Too Good to Be True. The project debuted at No. 23 on the Billboard 200 with a reported 31,000 first-week units. Those numbers led to debates about the two Hip-Hop stars’ album sales.

Meek Mill addressed the opening-week total for his joint effort with Maybach Music Group boss Rick Ross. According to the Philadelphia-bred rapper, he and Ross make more money as owners of their musical content.

“Now we all own our music we getting the tech built to put people on our own musical subscriptions and we gone let direct to consumer see if rap [is] doing well,” Meek tweeted on November 12. He also added, “I never wanted to be on Billboards… a lot of them guys they marketed in front of us can’t make 100k today.”

It’s says me and Ross on pace to sell 35k first week I would post if it said 350k… I’m too nice and rich to be rapping in a control music environment that’s why we dropping music on Fridays it’s doesn’t make sense …. Now we all own our music we getting the tech built to put… — MeekMill (@MeekMill) November 12, 2023

I never wanted to be on billboards… a lot of them guys they marketed in front of us can’t make 100k today … if people believe that tho, I want that market too 🤤 I’m

Hungry lol https://t.co/QKmD9G7ZI2 — MeekMill (@MeekMill) November 12, 2023

Fans Call Out Meek Mill For Constantly Focusing On Money

Meek Mill was back to money talk again overnight (November 20). This time the Dream Chaser label founder took to Instagram in order to make a declaration about his supposed music revenue and Billboard charts.

“I’m getting a million a song… so that’s 62,500 every bar I speak… They say this rap s### dying must be on Billboard because it’s not to meek!” wrote the 36-year-old MC in the caption of his Instagram post.

In response, other Instagram users began trashing Meek Mill. One person commented, “Bro, just rap and drop the s### n####, stop talkin bout how much money [you’re] making off music [because] we don’t care, we just want good music.”

Trolls Clown Meek For Believing Snoop Dogg’s Promo Prank

In addition, another commenter wrote, “[You’re] doing waaaay [too] much explaining and tryna justify them low album sales. It’s ok to admit the album not doing that great… the streets not buying or playing that s### like you’re claiming. It wasn’t a flop… just wasn’t as successful as you’re tryna spin it to be.”

Other accounts trolled Meek Mill for claiming he would stop smoking marijuana. Meek made that announcement after Snoop Dogg teased he would “give up smoke.” It turned out that weed aficionado Snoop was actually just promoting a smokeless fire pit.

“That boy seen Snoop was just capping and said f### it,” an Instagram commenter typed under Meek Mill’s post. Someone else sarcastically wrote, “I thought you said [you] were done smoking.” Yet another person stated, “Put the blunt down like [you] said.”