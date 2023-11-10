Rick Ross & Meek Mill Release “Too Good To Be True” Album Featuring Wale, Shaq & More

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

The Teflon Don and The Dream Chaser come back together for a new MMG release.

Two members of the Maybach Music Group crew reunited for a new body of work. Rick Ross and Meek Mill are back with Too Good To Be True.

The duo of Meek Mill and Rick Ross let loose the Too Good To Be True album today (November 11). The 17-track project features DJ Khaled, Fabolous, French Montana, Future, Jeremih, Teyana Taylor and Vory.

Additionally, fellow MMG-associated rapper Wale shows up on the “Fine Lines” song along with R&B singer/songwriter The-Dream. NBA All-Stars Shaquille O’Neal and Damian “Dame D.O.L.L.A” Lillard also hopped on the “Shaq & Kobe” remix.

Too Good to Be True arrived on DSPs via Rick Ross’s Maybach Music Group label and Larry Jackson’s gamma creative services company. MMG linked with gamma and Chameleon Entertainment to release Rozay’s music.

“This is a big move for Larry to be in the position he’s in, and for me to be in the position I’m in, it’s only right we come together and make some HISTORIC moves,” stated Ross about the business partnership in October.

Prior to Too Good to Be True, Rick Ross dropped solo studio LPs such as 2006’s Port of Miami, 2010’s Teflon Don and 2021’s Richer Than I Ever Been. Meek Mill’s solo catalog contains albums like 2012’s Dreams and Nightmares, 2017’s Wins & Losses and 2021’s Expensive Pain. Both MCs also contributed to the Self Made compilation series.