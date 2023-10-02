Rick Ross’s Maybach Music Group Partners With Larry Jackson’s Gamma

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

“It’s only right we come together and make some HISTORIC moves.”

Hip-Hop veteran Rick Ross has now officially united his Maybach Music Group label with a company founded by former Global Creative Director for Apple Music, Larry Jackson.

Maybach Music Group is teaming with Larry Jackson’s gamma. The creative/business services company will release upcoming music by Ross. The Florida native’s business partner, Chameleon Entertainment label founder Breyon Prescott, will also take on the role of gamma’s Executive Vice President, Content.

“You know Breyon and I have been making money together for a long time, even more important, we have always been able to do great business, which is why I look forward to this partnership with gamma,” says Rick Ross.

The 47-year-old Richer Than I Ever Been album creator adds, “This is a big move for Larry to be in the position he’s in, and for me to be in the position I’m in, it’s only right we come together and make some HISTORIC moves.”

Rick Ross and Meek Mill’s new “Shaq & Kobe” collaboration came out via the new deal between Maybach Music Group and gamma. The MMG musical partners also announced an upcoming joint project tentatively titled Too Good To Be True.

Larry Jackson & Rick Ross Look To Expand Their Empires

“Rick Ross epitomizes the multimedia and multi-faceted content pioneer that gamma was created to amplify,” states the company’s CEO, Larry Jackson.

He also adds, “We couldn’t be happier to formalize our relationship, welcome him to the gamma family, and propel the trajectory of an already well-established empire. We’re beyond excited for the world to experience his surprise, highly anticipated collab reunion album with Meek.”

In addition to Rick Ross, Breyon Prescott joins gamma after years of working with acts such as Jamie Foxx, Drake, Kanye West and Yo Gotti. The longtime artist manager will help sign talent to Chameleon/gamma.

“I’m excited to be part of the passionate team at gamma. Larry and I first worked alongside each other with the legendary Clive Davis, where we broke many artists and enjoyed a historic musical run,” says Breyon Prescott. “I look forward to introducing fresh talent and compelling new ventures. With my arrival to gamma.”

Prescott also states, “I wanted to walk in the door with one of the most iconic artists and business leaders that I have been honored to work with and have shared major success with: RICK ROSS! He is not only a one-of-a-kind music legend, but also an incredible human being. It’s thrilling that the first project we’re working on together is the highly anticipated collaboration with Meek. Can’t wait for the world to experience it.”