Meek Mill Deactivates His Instagram & Twitter Accounts

(AllHipHop News)
At the moment, Meek Mill is not on two of the biggest social media applications on the planet. The Philadelphia-raised emcee seems to have stepped away from Twitter and Instagram for at least the time being.
It is not clear why Meek decided to deactivate those particular social networking accounts. His verified Facebook page and verified YouTube channel are still active as of press time.
Throughout his career, Meek has dealt with wide-ranging negative reactions from social media users. The 33-year-old rap star ended his 2020 by offering a mea culpa for his aggressive behavior during a heated conversation in the Clubhouse app.
“Ima have a better reaction in 2021… I apologize when [I] snap out sometimes… then convos that stem from hatred, strike me hard from my upbringing! After that [Nipsey Hussle] s### my hatred level went up. I’ma boss up leave it in 2020!” tweeted Meek in December.
As far as his music career, Meek Mill has not released an official studio album since 2018’s Grammy-nominated Championships. The Quarantine Pack EP did land in November 2020. That project hosted the single “Pain Away” featuring Lil Durk.