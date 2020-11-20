Meek Mill Releases ‘Quarantine Pack’ EP Featuring Lil Durk, 42 Dugg & Vory

(AllHipHop News)
Robert “Meek Mill” Williams is back with a new collection of songs. The Philadelphia-raised emcee dropped the four-track Quarantine Pack on Friday morning.
Stream QP QUARANTINE PACK: https://t.co/okrge4OpOa pic.twitter.com/bVVa8lwAS2
— Meek Mill (@MeekMill) November 20, 2020
For the project, Meek recruited Chicago’s Lil Durk, Detroit’s 42 Dugg, and Houston’s Vory. An official music video for “Pain Away” with Durk was published on YouTube.
Quarantine Pack joins a catalog with other Meek Mill EPs such as 4/4, Meekend Music, and Legends of the Summer. He also created the studio LPs Dreams and Nightmares, Dreams Worth More Than Money, Wins & Losses, and Championships.
Back in October, the Dreamchasers leader admitted he planned to release an album by the end of 2020. That announcement of a follow-up to 2018’s Championships came during an #AskMeek Q&A session on Twitter.