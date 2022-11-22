Meek Mill Drops ‘Flamerz 5’ Mixtape

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Philadelphia rapper Meek Mill is back with a new project. His Flamerz 5 mixtape landed on Tuesday morning.

For Flamerz 5, Meek Mill raps over beats from songs by DJ Khaled, GloRilla, Kodak Black, Ice Spice, and more. He also recruited guest features for the tape from Tafia, Yung Ro, Vory, and Fridayy.

Meek made Flamerz 5 available on more traditional mixtape platforms such as Audiomack, SoundCloud, LiveMixtapes, Datpiff, and MyMixtapez. Previously, he told his social media followers that he would not release the project on streaming services.

“I don’t want FLAMERZ 5 on no streaming service… This strictly underground music…,” tweeted Meek on November 17. “Billboard can’t rate it… Just rate the music… I’d bet you a million I can make the United States/world play it with one upload button… been doing it since MySpace. lol.”

I don’t want FLAMERZ 5 on no streaming service …. This strictly underground music … billboard can’t rate it …. Just rate the music ….I’d bet you a million I can make the UnitedStates/world play it with one upload button .. been doing it since MySpace lol — MeekMill (@MeekMill) November 17, 2022

Prior to Flamerz 5 Dropping, Meek Mill Declared He’s Lost Trust In The System

Meek Mill also made headlines over the last 24 hours following his #AskMeek session on Twitter. The 35-year-old recording artist shared information about his financial history in the music industry. In particular, he addressed his “Going Bad” collaboration with Drake.

“One day I asked how much ‘Going Bad’ made just that song…. They said [$24 million]. I was like how much did I make? All I got was uhhhhhhh lol. [I’m like] wtf. I know all the financials to my other business, lol. I signed out, lost all trust for that whole system!” posted Meek on November 21.

Meek Mill also tweeted, “I asked Drake to do that song 3 days b4 my album came out ‘I think he did [it] for free for me.’ We cooked it up… How [the f###] do I not know how much I made off a song that made that much… They gave me a plaque, 😂 big mental trickery!”

One day I asked how much “going bad” made just that song…. They said 24m I was like how much did I make? All I got was uhhhhhhh lol im@like wtf I know all the financials to my other business lol I signed out lost all trust for that whole system! — MeekMill (@MeekMill) November 21, 2022

Meek Mill Adds Another Project To His Extensive Discography

Throughout his musical run, Meek Mill put out five studio LPs under the Maybach Music Group/Atlantic Records umbrella. 2021’s Expensive Pain album debuted at #3 on the Billboard 200 chart with 95,000 first-week units.

Meek earned two Number Ones with 2015’s Dreams Worth More Than Money and 2018’s Championships. Seven of his releases, including the DC4 mixtape and the Legends of the Summer EP, peaked in the Billboard 200’s Top 10.

Flamerz 5 joins a Meek Mill mixtape series that began with 2008’s Flamers. The former Rick Ross protégé also contributed to Maybach Music Group’s three-volume Self Made compilation series from 2011 to 2013.