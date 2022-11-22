Meek Mill Doesn’t Know How Much He Made From $24 Million Drake Collab 

Meek Mill claimed “Going Bad’ his 2018 collab with Drake made $24 million but his label dodged him when he asked how much he made.

Meek Mill is sharing his insight into the music business, spilling the beans about how much money he’s made over the years and why he “lost trust” in the industry.

On Monday (Nov. 21), the Philly rapper held a Q&A session with his fans on Twitter. One fan enquired about the deluxe version of his latest album Expensive Pain, leading Meek to open up about how much music artists make in the streaming era.

“I let those albums go once I seen I was get 13. Cents to every dollar, once I really figured that out I ain’t promoting no label s### I don’t eat off …. My money come from my name and brand,” Meek Mill wrote.

Meek Mill Admits He’s Made $11 Million From “Music Payments” In A Decade

“I made 11million dollars in 10 years from music “just music payments” I was shocked mad and didn’t wanna really rap for any label …. Now I got a real point to prove to show you can survive without getting rapped!” he added.

#askmeek I made 11million dollars in 10 years from music “just music payments” I was shocked mad and didn’t wanna really rap for any label …. Now I got a real point to prove to show you can survive without getting rapped! — MeekMill (@MeekMill) November 21, 2022

“On a bad month I make a m,” Meek Mill continued. “A lot of people let me down when I got educated about my own business … and it wasn’t like I’m not a learner … they mentally keep you faded from knowing…Don’t give me a plaque give me the financial paper of how much the song I recorded for 20k made 20 million … not a award … I’m from the trenches I don’t want that s### I want a estate … I want my whole family tree to beat the ghetto!”

Meek Mill has been railing against the music industry over the last couple of months. Last week, he announced his Flamerz 5 mixtape would not be available on any streaming platforms in a bid to exercise more financial control over his music.

During his Twitter Q&A, Meek Mill revealed he had concerns when he asked his label about the numbers on his 2018 collab with Drake, “Going Bad.”

“One day I asked how much ‘going bad’ made just that song…. They said 24m I was like how much did I make? All I got was uhhhhhhh lol im@like wtf I know all the financials to my other business lol I signed out lost all trust for that whole system!” Meek stated.

“I asked drake to do that song 3 days b4 my album came out,” he added. “‘I think he did for free for me’ we cooked it up …. How tf do I not know how much I made off a song that made that much … they gave me a plaque 😂 big mental trickery!”

One day I asked how much “going bad” made just that song…. They said 24m I was like how much did I make? All I got was uhhhhhhh lol im@like wtf I know all the financials to my other business lol I signed out lost all trust for that whole system! — MeekMill (@MeekMill) November 21, 2022