Meek Mill Says ‘Flamerz 5’ Will Not Be On Streaming Services, Wants To Drop An Album Via CashApp 

According to Meek Mill, ‘Flamerz 5’ is “strictly underground music,” and will not be available on conventional streaming platforms.

Meek Mill is bringing back his popular mixtape series, dropping the Flamerz 5 more than a decade after the last installment in 2010.

The project is due to arrive on Nov. 21. However, the Philly native announced the tape will not be available on any streaming platform.

“I don’t want FLAMERZ 5 on no streaming service,” Meek Mill announced on Thursday (Nov. 17). “This strictly underground music … billboard can’t rate it …. Just rate the music ….I’d bet you a million I can make the UnitedStates/world play it with one upload button .. been doing it since MySpace lol.”

Meek Mill vented on Twitter about the financial benefits of streaming platforms or lack thereof and wants transparency concerning sales.

“When a label gave me a plaque I thought they was tryna trick me lol … show me the financials that my art made … that other s### a mental tric,” he explained. “Give me a plaque with how much my song made and how much I got paid … I’m shying away from that whole system it’s not for us!”

Furthermore, Meek Mill is considering offering an album using modern apps to recreate the days of selling CDs in the street directly to consumers.

“I wanna drop a album on jaypay or cash app …. Like I used to sell my s### in the street im not tryna get paid a dollar every 1000 streams lol who made that up tf,” Meek Mill questioned.

Meek Mill Says Flamerz 5 Is “For Promotional Use Only”

While he is yet to reveal exactly how Meek says Flamerz 5 will be released “FOR PROMOTIONAL USE ONLY.” he added, “This s### for the streets.”

Earlier this week, Meek gave fans a hint of what to expect on Flamerz 5. He teased a snippet from the intro, produced by Dream Chasers’ Nick Papz, with a sample from Survivor’s “Eye of the Tiger,” made famous by the 1982 film Rocky III.

“PLAY THIS BEFORE YOUR GAME … BEFORE YOUR WORKOUT … OTW TO WORK … COUNTING MONEY …. PLAY THIS SONG FOR MOTIVATION!!!!!!! PLAY THIS IF YOU BROKE AND NEED INSPIRATION,” he wrote. Listen to it below.