Meek Mill Performs “Dreams And Nightmares” Before World Series Game 5 In Philly

Watch #MeekMill hype up the crowd at the #WorldSeries.

Once again, Meek Mill was on hand before a sporting event to perform for the live crowd. The Philadelphia native showed up in the city for Game 5 of the 2022 World Series.

On Thursday night, the Philadelphia Phillies hosted the Houston Astros at Citizens Bank Park for the Major League Baseball game. Meek helped kick off the night by performing one of his biggest hits.

“If you’re ready for the Phillies, make some noise!” Meek Mill shouted to the hometown crowd. Then the Dreamchasers leader went on to perform “Dreams and Nightmares” live on the field.

“Shout out to MLB and the Phillies!!!! Let’s goooo we need the winnnnnnnn!” tweeted Meek around 10 pm ET on Thursday. Unfortunately, Meek’s pre-game musical rally did not help the Phillies get a victory.

The Astros pulled off a 3-2 win in Game 5 against the Phillies. The World Series heads back to Houston for Game 6 on November 5. Houston currently leads the series three games to two.

🔥🔥 @MeekMill gets @Phillies fans hyped before World Series Game 5 then rides out with the Phillie Phanatic.



About as Philly as it gets. pic.twitter.com/2H98VkasFc — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) November 4, 2022

“Dreams and Nightmares” by Meek Mill is widely considered a Hip Hop classic. Particularly, The Beat Bully-produced track has become an unofficial anthem for Philadelphia-area sports teams.

Meek also performed “Dreams and Nightmares” at a Philadelphia Eagles game earlier this month. The song actually experienced a 344% sales bump following the Eagles’ Super Bowl-winning run in 2018.

“Dreams and Nightmares” serves as the title track on Meek Mill’s debut studio LP. He will celebrate the ten-year anniversary of his first album by presenting a special “one-night-only” concert in Philadelphia.

The Meek Mill + Friends 10-Year Anniversary Homecoming Concert will take place at the Wells Fargo Center as part of Thanksgiving Weekend on Saturday, November 26. Tickets are on sale now.