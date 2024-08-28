Meek Mill Fans Fiercely Defend Rapper From Critic Who Says He Has No Hits

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Meek Mill fans fiercely defended the rapper against criticism of his back catalog in response to a viral clip.

Meek Mill might often catch heat online for his “Twitter fingers,” but his fans refuse to tolerate any slander on his hit-making abilities.

On Tuesday (August 27), a clip from The Need To Know podcast caused a stir among Meek Mill fans. In the episode, podcaster Mandii B downplayed Meek Mill’s back catalog and insisted he doesn’t have a hit song outside his iconic “Dreams and Nightmares (intro).”

“I don’t know anybody who could name five Meek records,” she said before one of the hosts easily proved her wrong. She also screwed up her face at the suggestion the Philly rapper is a “legend.”

When another host suggested there is a “Weird recency bias for meek Mill,” Mandii B said the “problem” is that Hov said Meek “was the next JAY-Z.”

"I can't name 5 Meek Mill songs"



Mandii B SOUNDS OFF on Meek Mill, immediately sparking a debate. She also mentions the time when Jay-Z crowned him 'the next Jay-Z'. pic.twitter.com/9AY2uhcwgX — The Need to Know Podcast (@NeedToKnowPod) August 27, 2024

Loyal Meek Mill fans flooded the replies, fiercely defending his back catalog and calling out Mandii B for bashing him. Many also questioned the mysterious JAY-Z co-sign, which doesn’t appear to exist.

“whoever can’t name 5 meek mill songs is lying like a mf. is this clickbait ??” one user asked. “And when the hell did jay z ever say this? please show the receipts. he never said nobody was the next him, ever lmao.”

whoever can’t name 5 meek mill songs is lying like a mf. is this clickbait ?? and when the hell did jay z ever say this? please show the receipts. he never said nobody was the next him, ever lmao — braxkins (@braxkinsmood) August 27, 2024

Another person insisted, “Meek Mill only has half a brain but you can’t discredit the discography. Who is this bird?”

“N#### Meek head might be filled with Mario Coins,” another fan said. “But the boy literally got classics under his belt and might’ve easily been the best rapper to come out the east coast in the 2010’s this typa disrespect can’t be tolerated dawg.”

Check out some of the reactions below.

Dawg yall gotta stop interviewing Mandii B at this point. If you was in college or the streets from 2007-2015 Meek Mill was EVERYWHERE. Meek got 4 RIAA certified albums & 40 songs either Platinum or Gold. This is ridiculous — Marcus Scorsese (@ashtonmorris1) August 27, 2024

If you can’t name 5 Meek songs you really not part of the culture. Put some respect on Meek’s name https://t.co/pXEENTOA3l — shaq (@shaqbechillin) August 27, 2024