Meek Mill Is Fed Up With Kanye West

Meek Mill ranted about Kanye West and the “White Lives Matter” shirt debacle in a post on Instagram Stories.

Meek Mill aired out his grievances with Kanye West after the “White Lives Matter” shirt controversy.

The Philly rapper admonished Kanye West in an Instagram Stories post on Friday (October 7). Meek Mill detailed his disappointment after years of supporting ‘Ye.

“I used to listen to ye every night [in] jail for motivation on god!” Meek Mill wrote. “And came home and watched him s### on my name and brand like nothing …. I ain’t say nothing … but I been knew you was on that nerd tryna s### on street N##### you just said it to boosie… it hurts my heart to even know some of y’all this crazy and lame.”

He continued, “I go off person not fame for money… Speaking from a n#### that been buying [and supporting] ye since he came out .. but what you be doing for fame driving you crazy … look how hard you came at me n##### know I’m vocal it’s like you hate your own people.”

Meek Mill also complained about ‘Ye not supporting Vory, who’s signed to Dream Chaser Records. Vory contributed to multiple tracks on Kanye West’s Donda album.

“You ain’t even post @vory album after all that work he did for you and he look up to you,” Meek Mill wrote. “you made sure you said jack Harlow was the hottest in Kentucky overlooked est and vory.”

Read the entire post below.