Meek Mill & Michael Rubin’s REFORM Alliance To Host Job Fair In Philadelphia

Meek Mill and Michael Rubin’s REFORM Alliance previously hosted a job fair in New York City in conjunction with Roc Nation.

Meek Mill and Michael Rubin’s REFORM Alliance teamed up with Hire! Philly to help Philadelphians get jobs.

The REFORM Alliance and Hire! Philly will host a job fair at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia on June 9. Meek Mill and Rubin’s organization previously worked with Roc Nation to hold a similar event at New York’s Madison Square Garden in 2021.

“Jobs mean strong families, safe communities, and a healthy economy,” REFORM Alliance CEO Robert Rooks said in a press release. “System-impacted people constitute a ready and willing workforce but face significant barriers to employment. With this job fair, we want to empower people with hope, dignity, confidence, and access to opportunity so that they can thrive.”

Employers will offer full-time positions primarily based in the state of Pennsylvania. Meek Mill and Rubin’s REFORM Alliance will also provide attendees with opportunities to join their organization.

“People need jobs to provide for themselves and support their families,” REFORM Alliance’s Chief Advocacy Officer Jessica Jackson said. “Yet too many Philadelphians are locked out of the economy because of their criminal history or other barriers. This job fair is an opportunity to break down those barriers and help anyone trying to get back on their feet. We have an amazing group of partners, volunteers and employers ready to make this a one-stop shop for a better future.”

Job seekers can sign up for free. Employers can register for the event here.