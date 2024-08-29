Meek Mill Offers To Perform “Dreams & Nightmares” At Presidential Debate 

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Meek Mill recently shared his thoughts on Kamala Harris and Donald Trump, and now he has a proposal for the upcoming presidential debate.

Earlier this week, Democratic candidate Vice President Kamala Harris and her Republican rival Donald Trump finally agreed to square off next month in their first presidential debate. The debate is set to take place at the National Constitution Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Meek Mill believes the event needs some local talent on the bill.

On Wednesday (August 28), the Philly rapper took to Instagram with a proposal for the candidates. Meek Mill wants to play his iconic 2012 hit song “Dreams and Nightmares” at the debate. Over the years, the track has become a Philadelphia anthem and is often played during major events in the city.

“Let me do dreams and nightmares at this debate lol,” he wrote on his Instagram Story.

Earlier this month, Meek Mill said he wanted to interview Kamala Harris and would have a “sit-down” with Donald Trump. He admitted he knew little about the candidates and wanted to learn more.

“All I hear is rumors of her, he wrote. “I would ask her 3 questions about black and brown men going to prison and her views and try to help her understand from a survival standpoint point she may have never had to encounter!”

Of a meeting with Trump, Meek Mill said he believes the former president would agree. “Politics are scary tho,” he added. “He just got shot few weeks ago.”