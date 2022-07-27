Meek Mill Planning Avalanche Of Music Starting In September

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Meek Mill is going the independent route with his upcoming releases. The first of 10 projects will drop in September.

Meek Mill unveiled his plans to release a string of new music in the coming months.

The multi-platinum selling artist announced 10 projects on Wednesday (July 27). Meek Mill said the first tape will drop in September.

“10 tapes independently starting September,” he wrote. “new music dropping AUGUST 18 the day my dad died is when I start wylinnnnnnn again! I’m not dropping albums on Friday either!”

Meek Mill’s father Robert Parker passed away in 1992. The Philly rapper will drop a single on the anniversary of his dad’s death.

Earlier this month, Meek Mill confirmed his split with Jay-Z’s Roc Nation management agency. He insisted there was no bad blood between the two sides in a Twitter post about the news.

“All I seen today was meek and roc part ways,” he wrote. “I’m personally handling my own business so I can take risk and grow ..we came to that agreement together..I have a label deal with roc for my artist and I got reform super tied with them and many other investments wit jigga.”

Meek Mill hasn’t dropped any music since 2021’s Expensive Pain album. The LP was released by Atlantic Records, which he’s criticized on multiple occasions.