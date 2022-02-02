Meek Mill Flips Out On Atlantic, Claims Label Stole Roddy Ricch From Him

Meek Mill went off on Atlantic Records in a Twitter rant, accusing the label of stealing Roddy Ricch from him.

Meek Mill aired out Atlantic Records in a series of Twitter posts on Tuesday (February 1).

The multi-platinum selling rapper accused Atlantic Records of stealing Roddy Ricch from him, among other grievances.

“So look I made Atlantic records 100’s of millions and let them rape me out out Roddy a artist they came to me about in jail,” Meek Mill wrote. “they still saying I can’t drop music until 9 months after my last album got blackballed just wrapped buildings and Nina art with talent.”

He explained, “Roddy my youngin still …. But that label seperated us instantly when the millions came in from him… same thing they tried to do with me and rozay … it takes a long time to catch up too because most of em tied in for the love of some money …artist scared to speak up.”

Meek Mill said he was speaking out because he had the leverage to do so.

“They didn’t put nothing into expensive pain and then said I can’t drop another project for 9 months at the end of my contract after I made them 100’s of millions,” he wrote. “how would can anybody survive that … most rappers can’t speak because they depend on these companies ‘I don’t.’”

He added, “If I didn’t have millions I’d prolly do something crazy …. They out smarting young black kids taking advantage and calling it business! Other artist speak up and tell the truth while you winning not when you down!”

Also I had to fight for my life to get dc4 counted as a album because they said I “called it a mixtape” if y’all made 20 million off it what is it counted as? — Meek Mill (@MeekMill) February 1, 2022

Meek Mill noted there’s no issue between him and Roddy Ricch, but he remained upset about how Atlantic allegedly tried to separate them. He claimed he deserved money for his role in the West Coast rapper’s career.

“I had to think Roddy didn’t come to me he was on his own grind … they [brought] him to me and cut me out soon as the money came,” he wrote. “the label should of paid me not ‘Roddy’ then they fed him like I was tryna lock him in … I was tryna help and eat ain’t get a Dolla from label!”

He continued, “Me and Roddy good now this not about him at all … they would of let us go to war and made the money still … I had to say im rich that’s my youngin and turn to these people and ask wassup for my work they asked me to do! I ain’t get a dollar.”