Meek Mill Announces New Music Will Not Be Released Through A Major Label

Meek Mill dropped his Expensive Pain album to moderate commercial success in October 2021. It appears the Dream Chasers Records founder is ready to come back with another music project.

Atlantic Records released Expensive Pain as well as 2015’s Dreams Worth More Than Money, 2017’s Wins & Losses, and 2018’s Grammy-nominated Championships. However, Meek Mill claims his forthcoming music will be independent efforts.

“It’s about to come back around again,” tweeted Meek Mill on Sunday morning. About 50 minutes later the Philadelphia native added, “I’m tryna drop some shot once a week until I drop.”

Meek returned to the social platform later that afternoon to post, “No major label… So every time I make real money off music… ima invest a million in my hood… off the flow! Pay attention ‘real steppa s###.’

Last November, Meek Mill teased the fifth installment in his Dreamchasers mixtape series would be made available as an NFT. Non-fungible tokens are uniquely identifiable digital artifacts stored on an open blockchain as virtual collectibles.

Meek Mill has been teasing “Block Chain Music” in his Instagram posts over the last several weeks. Yesterday, he captioned one of his IG clips, “DC5 10m a mixtape no major label 😎.”

Expensive Pain debuted at #3 on the Billboard 200 chart with 95,000 album-equivalent units. Meek Mill’s fifth studio LP also managed to land ten tracks on Billboard‘s Hot 100, giving Meek a career total of 64 entries on that chart.

