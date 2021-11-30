Meek Mill Reveals Final “Dreamchasers” Mixtape Will Drop As An NFT

Meek Mill announced the news that the fifth and final edition of the “Dreamchasers” series will be available as a non-fungible token (NFT).

Meek Mill has announced plans to release the fifth installment in the “Dreamchasers” series, however, this drop is an innovative one.

The Philly hitmaker recently revealed that his forthcoming mixtape, “Dreamchasers 5,” will be available in the form of an NFT. Meek also shared the news that the fifth edition will be the final one in the collection of mixtapes.

Meek Mill told his followers on Instagram that the project would be available early next year as a non-fungible token (NFT). “How can they relate I’m too real n#%gas fake #DCPOUNDCAKE LAST DREAMCHASER MIXTAPE A NFT,” he wrote in the caption.

Additionally, fans were treated to a snippet of an unreleased Meek Mill track in the post. The caption continued, “LOYALTY CLUB STARTS JANUARY.1st 2022 you can invest merch albums and shows and get marketed.”

The “On My Soul” rapper teased the project earlier in the week. On Wednesday (Nov. 24), Meek shared another visual, featuring luxury cars and private jets. Meek Mill was also seen at the REVOLT summit and partying with fellow artists, including Jadakiss and Gunna.

Notably, the words “About to get ownership of the music they actually make and create” flash across the screen. Meek recently expressed his dissatisfaction with his current deal and the amount of money he was making.

Meek Mill Rants About Not getting paid

“i haven’t get paid from music and i don’t know how much money labels make off me!!!!! i need lawyers asap!!!,” he wrote in a since-deleted tweet last month.

Meek Mill looked to be seeking more control over his finances as he continued to question where the money is going. “ask the record label? how much have you spent on me as a artist? then you ask how much have you made off me as a artist?” he Tweeted. “i’m about to make my record deal public by monday just to let the world see what these people on. Ima war for everything that’s mines all ruthless vibes!”

Oop! Meek Mill says he needs his lawyers asap as he calls out his record label in a now-deleted tweet for not paying him 👀 📸:(@gettyimages ) pic.twitter.com/M8R4ayd4ZU — TheShadeRoom (@TheShadeRoom) October 25, 2021

Meanwhile, for fans who were wondering what to expect from the upcoming project, Meek Mill wrote in another Instagram post, “250m just off the flow “sauce and marketing not included” 💎 #DC5 new tape dropping as a nft for my fans only ….all street s###!!!!”